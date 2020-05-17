I am Katherine Neubauer, I am 13 years old and I want to talk about climate change. Coronavirus is top news, and because of this, world pollution has gotten better. I was inspired by Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, who brought my attention to the crisis of global warming.
Globally, we let out 36 billion tons of CO2 per year. This continues to increase, meaning it’s going to get hotter and glaciers are going to melt. This, in turn, will cause the ocean to gain too much water. More animals will go extinct. According to the UN environment programme, approximately 200 animals go extinct every day. This heat in our atmosphere will affect our weather patterns causing more floods, droughts, hurricanes, wildfires and more extreme weather ruining homes and animals' habitats.
Because of this pandemic everyone is stuck in their homes and carbon emissions are falling. This makes sense; big cities across the world are quiet. According to National Geographic, China's carbon emissions went down 18%. But as factories reopen, these emissions are going to start rising and we will lose the gains we made.
We need to remember that we can stop this if we work together and try to inform everyone about this world crisis. To fix this issue there is a lot you can do in your daily lives, instead of using a zip-lock bag, use a reusable Tupperware, walk to work, don't use straws, recycle, turn your lights off, ride the bus up to the ski hill. It is time to act now.
Gretta Thuneberg said, “But think if a few children can get headlines all over the world, imagine what we could all do together if we wanted to.” Will you help by starting to do something about this today?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.