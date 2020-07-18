Our city and county have ignored the Law and Justice Center too long. Probably because we don’t want to pay extra taxes. But if we can have modern educational, medical and business facilities, then we certainly need an updated L&J center. The current facility lacks bathrooms, adequate handicapped entrance, sanitization, maintenance and aeration. Its rooms are crowded and not worthy of this community.
In the normal case of the year many of us may not have need of the center but once you do, you’ll notice how out-of-date it is. City and county officials need to put aside their differences for the common good of the citizens and get this place modernized.
Finally, we could use more women as judges. Research has shown they are more sensitive to nuances in arguments and able to resolve conflicts better than men. Diversity in the courts matters.
