In the article regarding the Ninth Circuit Court's decision to uphold protections for grizzly bears from Judge Christensen in 2018, the author opens with the ruling being a win for conservation interests. I personally disagree; it is more of a win for preservationists.
Clearly defined goals should be set forth for the management of the species, then move the species off the protected list of Endangered Species Act. Let’s meet the goals for recovery and move forward. Not every hunter is a “trophy hunter.” The attorney Tim Preso for Earthjustice is quoted, “The court rightfully rejected the misguided proposal to subject Yellowstone grizzlies to trophy hunting for the first time 40 years.” Senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity (Earthjustice represented the Center for Biological Diversity among other groups in the lawsuit), Andrea Zaccardi has said “Grizzlies still have a long way to go before recovery. Hunting these beautiful animals around America’s most treasured national park should never again be an option.”
Are we really trying to recover these animals, or keep them on the protected list forever and always? Let’s toss out the hyperbole, get the animals recovered to goals that can be met, and move on.
