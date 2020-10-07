Is Sen. Steve Daines a man of principle or a man of politics?
On March 16, 2016, Sen. Daines stated, “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard.”
Now, less than 30 days to a presidential election, there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Will Sen. Daines honor his words from 2016 or will he bow to the pressures of the Republican Party?
Will he chose principle? Or politics?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.