Listening to the always informative Yellowstone Public Radio on Friday morning I was able to hear interviews with both Gov.-elect Gianforte and Sen. Daines. To their credit they were each encouraging people to receive the COVID vaccine when it becomes available to them. When asked about following the CDC health guidelines to wear masks and observe social distancing until such time as we have enough people vaccinated to end the pandemic, Sen. Daines replied "Where it makes sense, just using good old-fashioned Montana common sense, to wear a mask".
So let's look to the Republican majority leadership in Helena for some Montana common sense. Whoops, maybe not. Clearly, they have decided that the CDC guidelines don't apply to them and will be congregating in large numbers, in an enclosed space with no mask requirement. Apparently, it just doesn't make sense for our civic leaders - charged with our protection, safety and best interests - to set a good example for the rest of the populace.
Or perhaps if you stick your head far enough......ahem, in the sand, a mask isn't needed. I would suggest the leadership in Helena pull their heads out and put on a mask. And don't forget about the frequent hand washing, not only does it help stop the spread of COVID, it will help with the blood of the needless COVID victims that will be on your hands due to your irresponsible leadership.
