The November election of Joe Biden has left half the American population suspicious of the outcome, and half happy with the results.
Will we ever trust any election again? The unhappiness and resentfulness will only continue to fester like an infected wound, which will eventually lead to the death of the patient, our beloved country.
The members of Congress are the only ones who can correct this problem. They must carefully investigate all allegations of fraud, many of which are well documented, cast out the illegal or fraudulent votes, and count the legal ones.
What are they afraid of? It may not change the outcome of the election, but it will regain confidence for us all in the election process.
It must be done carefully and completely, leaving no stone unturned. If no fraud is found, so be it.
