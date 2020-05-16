In a letter to the Chronicle on May 8, Phyllis Bock states “more was spent in California trying to find ‘welfare queens’ than any waste, fraud or abuse found.” If waste and fraud in entitlement programs are non-existent how to explain the results of an investigation published in the the Oregonian on Dec. 7, 2008, revealing the Social Security Administration “potentially (paid) up to $11 billion in benefits to people no longer disabled.”
Or that “The reviews have a phenomenal rate of return, last year saving $11.74 for every dollar spent.” A more recent article describing the same problem appeared in the Wall Street Journal on May 19, 2011, “Disability-Claims Judge Has Trouble Saying ‘No,’ Near-Perfect Approval Record; Social-Security Program Strained.”
On April 26, 2012, WTHR a TV station in Indiana aired a piece describing how illegal immigrants scam the IRS claiming phony “dependents.” As Sen. Everett Dirksen said, “a billion here, a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” The fact that the mainstream press does not cover entitlement fraud does not mean it is insignificant. If the Democratic Party really wanted to ascertain the level of fraud they would support an independent investigation. Those interested in learning what the mainstream press censors should read the Wall Street Journal or (the horror!), foxnews.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.