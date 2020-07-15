On July 6, the Student and Exchange Program (SEVP) announced modifications to temporary exemptions for international students taking online classes for the fall 2020 semester. International students may not remain or enter the United States if their schools are entirely online.
This is an irrational and capricious policy that harms international students and it will present a host of difficulties. Imagine being halfway to earning a degree and suddenly forced to leave the country amid the pandemic, when your home country may have travel restrictions, even to citizens.
Many of the international students including myself have uprooted our entire life to be here. Now it is uncertain whether or not we are allowed to stay in the country. MSU is operating under the hybrid model that offers online and in-person classes. If for reasons beyond our control, MSU switches to a fully online model, we must leave the country. This policy puts the public health at risk and creates an uncertain environment for international students to live in fear not only of the virus, but also of a severe disruption to their lives.
On the ground, international students are contributing immense intellectual contributions to science, supporting the community of scientists to improve the lives of Americans and beyond. The United States is known worldwide as a great place to receive an education. From a young age I had the will and the wish of coming to the United States to study. I came to the United States to get a degree, and to do research with some of the brightest minds in the world.
We do not ask for much, just let us continue our education in place during the pandemic, even with a fully online course load.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.