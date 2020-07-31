I am furious at the selfishness and stupidity of the people who think they shouldn’t have to wear a mask. You do not have a constitutional right to endanger the lives of others. That’s why we have speed limit laws and drunk driving laws. It’s why you can no longer smoke in public buildings.
I have worn a mask every time I’ve entered a store since this all started in March. I do not enjoy wearing the mask. My mask does not protect me; it protects others in case I have unknowingly contracted the virus.
Every time you go out in public without a mask you run the risk of spreading COVID-19 to someone who might literally die from it. How is your inconvenience more important than someone else’s life?
