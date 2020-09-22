With so much at stake in the upcoming election, it is critical that we elect a leader who is unafraid to speak out on behalf of Montanans. Sadly, too often Steve Daines has not had the courage to do so.
Be it William Pendley, acting BLM head, who advocates selling off public lands; ongoing efforts to undermine our postal service which is so vital to rural communities; or the attempted elimination of the ACA, without a replacement to protect those with pre-existing conditions or on Medicaid, Daines has been afraid of crossing his party bosses or the special interest groups who contribute to his campaign. His silence hurts Montana communities.
Steve Bullock, on the other hand, consistently looks out for Montana residents, speaking up about Pendley, the USPS and protection of our health care. He has a long history of fighting for Montanans, going back to his time in the attorney general’s office, where he led efforts to protect fishing access to Montana streams.
We don’t need a silent senator in Washington. We need someone who will protect Montanans regardless of how his party, or special interest groups, might feel.
We need Steve Bullock as our senator.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.