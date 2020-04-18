My wife and I are longtime election judges committed to the extra cost and effort of in-person voting. It is troubling that when there's any obstacle to in-person voting, we seem to reflexively jump to mail-in voting without a lot of reflection. When we’re not worried about possibly spreading illness, we’re concerned about the expense of in-person voting. The marginal cost of a voting method is not the top priority; the integrity of the vote is.
There are two ideals of American voting: Every vote shall be counted, and no vote shall be canceled by an illegal vote. The secret ballot is the foundation of these principles. That's why voting by mail should be minimized, according to the bipartisan 2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III. The commissioners found that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”
Beware of only talking about one of those two principles. Ask yourself if you can commit to both. If not, you are part of the problem. Please support returning to as much in-person voting as possible. Let's put the volunteer effort into helping voters get to the polls instead of us stuffing envelopes.
