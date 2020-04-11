It appears that Donald Trump is having trouble acting like a president, much less like a human being. During the past three years, he has very nicely bullied the people around him, including most of his department heads, to get to where he is at now. During the impeachment trial he very nicely bullied Sen. Daines to vote no as to whether or not he was guilty of violating the Constitution. In letters to me from Mr. Daines he always mentions his support of Montana values, but never explains what they are. Does he act with Montana values?
Some of our religious leaders have pronounced that Mr. Trump was selected by Jesus to be our president. Was Jesus also bullied by Mr. Trump? Perhaps, but I know of one thing that cannot be bullied by Mr. Trump, the coronavirus. Mr. Trump’s feeble reactions to the world pandemic have clearly shown that he is not capable to govern, much less function as a leader that we can all be proud of. What a pathetic spectacle are his actions in the present coronavirus debacle. Mr. Trump’s political supporters often claim to support the Constitution. Perhaps it is time for them to examine Article 25 of the Constitution.
Thank you for your attention.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.