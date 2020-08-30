I skipped a lot of civics classes in high school and am discovering just how much I missed now at age 65. I guess better late than never, especially under dire threat to our democracy. Both the census -- the counting of population -- and the postal service have been with us since our nation’s founding, in fact they are mandated in the Constitution as essential components of a working democracy.
The census is the tool for determining the population of each state and territory in order to ensure equal representation and distribution of federal services. During my lifetime Montana had two state representatives and then lost one. Now with population growth we could regain a representative but only if we count accurately. Due to covid we fell behind in our counting of rural populations and instead of getting an extension the deadline was moved up. This is unconstitutional and we need to demand a return to Oct. 31 in order to ensure an accurate count.
The postal service is also a part of the Constitution mandated in order to connect all people wherever they may live with the democratic process. Both the census and the P.O. are designed as essential working components of our democracy and we need to defend both today. Make sure you respond to the census at www.census.gov or call 844-330-2020 and call your representatives about funding the postal service. Stand up and be counted today and vote early!
