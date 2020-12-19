A caring friend reached out to inquire why I’d not reached out to keep in touch in 40 years. I caringly reached out to reply that I didn’t care.
Some sources define reaching out as making an effort to do something for other people. Others say it’s a sweet-talking cliché used to give the impression the speaker has some emotional interest in helping the recipient. It can also have a submissive context, as in extending an olive branch or approaching someone with an offering of peace or goodwill. Its modern popularity surged in the 1960s with AT&T’s promotional add phrase for their long-distance telephone service: Reach Out and Touch Someone. Its multiple meanings were brilliant: to make contact, brighten someone’s day or touch someone emotionally.
Today, however, the phrase has become a politically correct and a nearly woke expression. Its intention is to establish an a priori defense against criticism. However, the use of the phrase is entirely inappropriate, in most cases, for at least two reasons.
It’s ambiguous and obscures the intent of the speaker. If the intent is to contact a person, or more precisely phone, write or speak to someone, then the speaker or writer should simply say they’ll contact, phone, write or speak to the person.
It’s a virtue-signaling expression. It’s noble, generous, worthy and magnanimous. Anyone that hears it knows the originator is pious and of goodwill. The effect is to put the speaker in a morally and socially superior position relative to the reader, listener and recipient. It causes readers and listeners to conclude that non-respondent recipients must be insolent because they have a higher duty to respond to a virtuous inquiry than a standard one.
I’m reaching out to request that everyone stop reaching out. Just say you’re contacting whomever.
