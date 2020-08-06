Trumps base came to town Friday night. I watched them drive off l-90 and come down Seventh towards Main.
They were easy to spot: uneducated, racist, and full of hate, fear, ignorance and Trump flags on the back of their pickup trucks saluting the most corrupt, incompetent moron to ever defile the office of the presidency. The stench will be so bad the Oval Office will need to be fumigated for President Biden.
Luckily this four-year nightmare is about to come to an end in November. Stay out of Bozeman: We are a tolerant, educated, progressive community that’s kind and loving. We don’t want your hate and ignorance.
