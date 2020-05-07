Rather than attacking the work place of those who are risking their lives to bring you goods (food) and services for not wearing masks, how about speaking with the manager and asking why the workers are not wearing masks.
Is it because the masks are not available? If so help out. Make masks yourself or organize someone else to do so.
Initially a few masks may have been donated, but remember people who work eight to 10 hour days wear that mask all day five to seven days a week four to 10 hours each day. It needs to be comfortable. It needs to be washed. It may tear or become stained or be lost.
These workers may not have been on shift when donations arrived. The donations were snatched up and many got no mask. There are part-time and full-time workers with varying hours. Each worker needs at least four or five masks, and the longer the need goes on they need replacements.
Is the material the masks are made from suitable for all ages and sexes? Use plain colors light and dark so they blend with clothes the person is wearing. Research patterns and ideas. High thread count sheets are said to be the best material for masks according to research.
These workers don't have time or in most cases the tools and skill to make their own masks. Most of the workers are lower paid and cannot afford additional expenses for work related attire.
Stop being judgmental and bad mouthing these vital workers who are putting their lives on the line for you and your family as you take business to your favorite store with your attitude.
Good job on being concerned and responsible about protecting against COVID-19. Be part of the solution with creative thinking.
