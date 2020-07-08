Local merchants need people with stable incomes like me to keep things going, but we need confidence we will not get a deadly disease.
Consider these confidence builders. The government’s incompetent pandemic efforts include denial, obfuscation, lying, denigration of science and conspiracy mongering. Government health statistic games and happy talk that things are fine, just disregard accumulating bodies, are inspiring. Soon 15,000 amazingly responsible post-high adolescents will arrive to aid virus spread. The only proven way to slow this uncontrolled pandemic is universal face mask use, yet it is so politicized and mocked our intimidated state and local governments, and university nabobs dither about face mask requirements. Too few wear masks in Montana’s virus denial bubble. Given politics, expecting Montanans to wear masks out of courtesy is extremely naïve. The time for face mask requirements is now while case numbers are low. It is responsible public health not politics.
One way to prod local authorities is economic. I happily patronize local businesses that require both customers and staff wear face masks. I have stopped as much as possible patronizing businesses without such requirements. I have shifted much routine purchasing to internet sources. Require face masks and you get my business back.
