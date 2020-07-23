Every day more and more Republicans, independents and Democrats are standing up to Donald Trump’s love of the treasonous Confederate flag, celebration of white supremacy, desecration of our Constitution, and utter indifference to the deaths of almost 150,000 Americans (1/3 of all Americans since 1775 who have died on battlefields) from the coronavirus.
Donald Trump – always putting himself before America – is openly corrupt, cowardly and treasonous. And the Republican Party largely cheers Trump’s war against our great nation.
As patriots we are recommitting ourselves to America’s founding principles – not yet fully realized – of human equality, freedom for all, and government for the “general welfare” of “we the people.”
We believe our unfair federal tax system must be changed to force corporations and billionaires to pay their fair share.
We want our taxes to be invested in accessible and affordable health care for all, public education, a green future, public lands, living wage legislation, worker protections, impoverished communities, infrastructure projects and social safety nets.
As common sense Montanans across political parties, for a better future we are voting for Joe Biden (president), Steve Bullock (U.S. Senate), Kathleen Williams (U.S. House), Mike Cooney (governor), and local Democratic candidates.
