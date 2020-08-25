Montanans and America are facing the double whammy of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the greatest hit to the economy since the Great Depression.
Montana has averaged over 100 new cases a day for the last month from prematurely opening businesses and relaxing safety practices. The same pattern has repeated itself in other states.
America has averaged over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last month. By October, over 200,000 COVID deaths will have occurred.
And what has Trump done? He’s scoffed at the pandemic, interfered with the CDC, and instead of leading the country in controlling the pandemic, he’s insisted on prematurely opening businesses and schools while contradicting the best scientific pandemic advice.
Meanwhile Trump’s supporters silently refuse to speak out against him as Americans continue to die.
Now Trump is interfering with the USPS because he knows he will lose if people can vote by mail to avoid getting sick.
GOP candidates are now running away from Trump while Democrats find that Trump’s own words write the best campaign ads for them.
If Montanans honestly ask if they are better off now than they were four years ago they will unhesitatingly vote for a change.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.