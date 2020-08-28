We all pay utility bills and we all need to care about the election for Public Service Commissioner (PSC). Here’s why: Montana grants monopoly status to certain utilities who in turn agree to be regulated by the PSC. What is not well known is the PSC’s members essentially are hand-picked by the very utility companies they are supposed to oversee. Utilities get away with this because most voters aren’t paying attention. These hand-picked commissioners seldom, if ever, act in the interest of the public. So, Montanans end up paying more for electricity than they should.
Rep. Tom Woods is a fantastic candidate for the district three open seat on the PSC. He spent four terms in the Legislature calling out corporations for their bad behavior and trying to repeal the sweetheart deals they have placed in Montana law. Tom Woods is what we need for the PSC because he’s smart, tough, and knows how to call out the corporate lobbyists and lawyers protecting their fat cat clients.
You will quickly learn why NorthWestern Energy does not want to see him get elected and why we, the ratepayers, should vote for him in November.
