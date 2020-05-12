Earlier this week I was in my car, waiting in front of a hardware store for my pre-paid order and watching the customers entering and leaving.
Seeing few people (of all ages) in masks I took a five-minute count: Four persons masked, as we have been asked to do, and 13 without masks!
What does this say about Montanans, Bozemanites, being caring folk? Not so! I was disturbed that the non-masked might be carriers (non-symptomatic) of the virus we all fear.
They seemed to me to be people carelessly not regarding the health of their neighbors! The store person who brought my order was masked and gloved, of course.
Christians say, "Love your neighbor,”. Buddhists say "be kind.” Readers, please consider this as we live with this invisible enemy.
The Hebrew scriptures, the Koran, and traditions of Native Americans all bear similar injunctions.
