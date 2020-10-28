If you haven’t voted yet and are on the fence, check out these points.
The 2017 Republican tax bill. In 2018, 60 profitable companies owed zero dollars in taxes because of this bill, including Amazon, Chevron, Delta Airlines, Netflix, Halliburton and GM. How much did you owe? Guess whose cuts are permanent? Notice a pattern here?
COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Consider this: In January, Texas mask manufacturer Prestige Ameritech, one of the only mask makers in U.S., offered to ramp up N95 mask production but the Trump administration declined. Instead of procuring PPE for the country, the administration forced states to source it themselves, resulting in competition between states and the federal government, decreasing supply and driving up costs. How confident are you that the same administration is setting up infrastructure and developing a plan to quickly distribute the vaccine to 328 million people?
COVID-19 strategy. Many other democratic countries have managed the virus; kids are going to school full-time (their school boards aren’t faced with impossible decisions) and economies are running. With no vaccine in hand, and no guarantee that everyone will take it, should we consider leadership who has a plan to manage this ongoing pandemic?
Trump votes by mail.
