As a registered nurse in Montana, it saddens me when I go into public places and see people not wearing masks. I know my colleagues and I may be putting our own health at risk to care for these individuals should they become ill. It’s just what nurses do.
I also know we never change opinions by shaming people, so I wonder, what will it take for people to realize the virus does not discriminate by political affiliation?
Freedom comes with responsibilities, which include caring about our fellow companions on our life's journey. Since the virus can be transmitted to another person for up to two weeks before symptoms appear, and none of us would endanger others knowingly, how do we reconcile the two? The only way to bring down the COVID-19 numbers is by stopping transmission. Certainly, the inconvenience of wearing a mask is worth knowing we are not harming others and perhaps helping ourselves.
Please, from this registered nurse, please wear your mask in public spaces. It's our only hope.
