Stimulus money arrives any day now. The daydreaming commences: if we pool our money, my spouse and I could purchase a luxurious king size bed, or a slick, classy fridge. They'd stimulate the economy, right?
But wait, there are people in our town, state, country, and world, who couldn't even fathom owning a couch or a fridge. Never mind a roof to put over it, or food to put in it. So, the daydream turns to reality.
Because my bed is comfy enough, and the current fridge suffices, I choose to donate to my favorite nonprofit: HRDC. I encourage others (who don't necessarily need all or part of that $600) to identify their favorite nonprofits, and stimulate others' tenuous state of well-being.
