The GOP are famous for their "freedom" slogans. They would have you believe that Democrats are actively taking away your rights. Yet, when it comes to women’s “freedom” to choose when to have a family, the tables are drastically turned.
When it comes to a family's decision about when to have children, those rights disappear. Republicans have made it very clear that they do not want to support access to women’s health care. They would be happy to shut the doors of your Planned Parenthood and other health care clinics. They would be elated to take away any sort of health care subsidies, would be ecstatic to find that families could no longer access birth control or other means of family planning; in fact, from the looks of these last four years, they would be giddy to take affordable health care away from all of us!
Our Montana Republican candidates have actively worked against access to birth control and medication abortion. Want freedom, rights, choices? Stick with our Democrat candidates. If you care about access to women’s health care, vote for Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Mike Cooney, and Kathleen Williams!
