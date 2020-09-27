I am perplexed at the push back concerning the “rainbow” crosswalks that have been recently painted in Bozeman.
As a white straight woman I cannot understand why it is such an issue when space is given to those members of our society that have been and continue to be marginalized. The push back indicates, to me, that our community is not as accepting as we want to believe it is.
If you believe that our LGBTQ, African American or Native American brethren do not experience discrimination in our community, I would say that you are not speaking to the correct segment of our population. Maybe a conversation with your LGBTQ, African American or Native neighbors would help to clarify these issues.
In my life I have never lost a job, lost a home, been daily subjected to micro-aggressions or been afraid of being harmed because of the color of my skin or my sexual orientation. And yet I know individuals in this very community who have and continue to experience the above.
If you are white, please acknowledge the privileges that you were born with and allow our marginalized neighbors some space and acknowledgment. It’s a small matter in our lives but a big matter in the lives of our friends and neighbors.
