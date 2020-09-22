Having had the privilege to doctor and befriend ex-POWs for 10 years, seven years of which included all vets from WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the first Iraq War, I can say with certainty they don’t fit Donald Trump’s definition of “suckers and losers.”
Rather, Trump fits Montague’s comment, “War hath no fury like a noncombatant.” America once fought when attacked—now presidents initiate wars like the Korean, Vietnam and second Iraq war with Congress’s silent complicity which result in stalemates. Young men and women who fight and die or are maimed mentally and physically are noble “suckers and losers” because they love our country.
Rudyard Kipling (Gunga Din fame) wrote his best poem after his son’s death on the Western Front in WWI. “If any question why we died, tell them because our fathers lied.”
My wife and I voted against Trump, but thought he deserved a chance (horse manure works for brains when you’re lucky). With his four years of verified lies, dissing allies, denying climate change, disregarding environment, sucking up to Putin and Kim Jong-un, ignoring science, ignoring law, lying about and dismissing COVID-19 while killing 190,000 Americans, he’s blown it. We’re the true suckers and losers.
