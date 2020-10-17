In his most outrageous claim to date, Trump has said that this election will be rigged unless he wins, and therefore he will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party has been working on a scheme to bypass voters in states with majority Republican legislatures by halting vote counts and having those legislatures appoint electors who will cast their votes for Trump. “Get rid of the ballots” and “there won’t be a transfer; there will be a continuation.”
An article in The Atlantic, “This Election Could Break America,” by Barton Gellman, has exposed the limitations of our Constitution in preventing such a stolen election. With assistance from AG Barr, Trump is expecting his majority conservative Supreme Court to install him as president for four more years, and then has repeatedly stated he’ll see after that if he should get four more.
America has been damaged so much by the corruption and incompetence of this president, whose lies assisted in the needless deaths of literally tens of thousands of our fellow Americans. We are a democracy! In the upcoming election we must vote in unprecedented numbers to throw this wannabe dictator out!
