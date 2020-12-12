On Dec. 8, the Supreme Court refused to consider Trump’s latest attempt to overturn the election: “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”
Consider this: President-elect Joe Biden won 51.3% of the popular vote by a margin of 7.1 million. Biden also prevailed in the electoral vote count 302 to 232. This outcome was a solid and convincing rejection of Trump alone and his four terrible years while Republican candidates down ballot did quite well, picking a net gain of 12 seats in the House and saving some senators thought to be danger like Steve Daines.
Control of the Senate now rests with the runoff in Georgia on Jan. 5. It is my guess that the GOP will retain at least one or perhaps both seats because turnout is likely to be lower than it was Nov. 3. It is long past time that Trump should admit defeat. He won’t, of course. He will make us suffer up to Jan. 20 and beyond. He won’t go away and he will be with us for another four years in exile working more scams to pull money from the suckers: $270 million already! But if you believe against all evidence that his election was stolen, explain how Republicans other than he did so well.
