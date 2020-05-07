I am weary of self-righteous progressive/socialist’s denigrating the electorate over the Trump presidency.
I don’t know anyone who voted for Trump. I know a lot of people who didn’t vote for Hillary because they thought she was incompetent and corrupt; I know some people who were tired of political correctness and voted for change; I know scores of individuals who believed China was eating our lunch and voted for a new sheriff; I know some of us who were tired of light-weights in the media, academia and Hollywood telling us what to think, and how to vote; and I know many of us refused to reward a political party that promotes open borders and then demands voting without identification.
I don’t want to have to vote for Trump, but Quid-Pro Joe doesn’t cut it. Come on Dems, stop blaming the electorate. If you want to know who caused Trump, look in the mirror.
