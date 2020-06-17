As the Bozeman City Commission begins their review of the city’s treatment of minorities, we should start with a discussion of the city’s handling of the #BLM protest on June 5.
I wish to express my disappointment that Main Street was not closed for the largest protest in our town’s history. If we can close the street for Music on Main, then why not for racial justice?
Those motivated to risk their health and safety during a pandemic were forced onto crowded sidewalks. There have been many incidents nationwide of vehicles being used as weapons against protestors, yet counter-protestors and police officers drove back and forth down the street. Heavily armed militia members were permitted to surround protestors.
During this battle for the soul of our nation, we must not only examine our personal convictions but also the historical context of our actions. Today’s police brutality and right-wing vigilantism are echoes of America's past. Those participating are manning the front lines of white supremacy.
This historic pandemic and civil unrest has given us the once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a better world.
White Americans: Choosing to admonish minorities about which opinions and forms of protest are acceptable is participating in systemic racism.
Trump supporters: If you desire true patriotism, then our leaders must fulfill the promises enshrined in our Constitution.
Militia members: The Second Amendment is intended as a check against tyrannical government, not for vigilante justice.
Police officers: It’s your responsibility to rebuild this broken trust.
Protestors: We can give people room to have a change of heart.
Small western towns: Instead of striking a self-congratulatory tone in the wake of protests, we need to grapple with our lack of diversity and social acceptance of right wing extremism.
