Regarding the story printed on May 28 about the Belgrade man arrested for making racial threats against a Brazilian coworker: Initially, I wanted to write and say that I was born in Bozeman, I have lived here my entire life, and that this Montanan does welcome people of all nationalities, races, religions, etc.
The more I thought about it, though, I realized that, though true and heartfelt, that sentiment doesn’t really matter so much as acknowledging that a place in America is entitled to anyone who wants it. It is not only intolerant to shun (or threaten) the people of color who choose to make Montana their home, it is counter to every Christian and/or American value we as a nation insist we hold dear.
If America is great, it isn’t because we are homogenous; if my memory serves me, there was a country that tried reducing their population to just white Christians and the endeavor wasn’t successful, nor fondly remembered.
