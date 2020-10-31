I suppose I may be part of a dying breed but I love baseball. The Chronicle has been an immense disappointment this year as you've virtually ignored the game. There have been endless articles about the non-existent Bobcat football season, but perhaps one weekly reprint of an article about the sport that was America's game. The playoffs have been one of the best in recent history but one would hardly know they are going on.
It's late to make any changes this year but I thought I'd write in hopes that next year may be better. I'm sure there are other readers that grew up on the game that miss coverage as well.
