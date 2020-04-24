The old saying, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t” is now official DNC and “majority media” policy towards this president. Any actions President Trump has taken will be damned by the hypocrite Democrats, regardless of what he does. Pelosi and Schumer may have stern rebukes for their respective state governors. Those governors actually expressed appreciation for the help they have received from this administration. But you will not see or hear about this on the biased alphabet channels.
The despicable no nothings at MSNBC have decided Trump wants old veterans to die off in this pandemic. They suggest Biden should start a shadow government. Watching MSNBC and CNN for news is equivalent to dumpster diving for fine dining.
I believe Pelosi and Schumer are happy with this entire situation. They understood Trump was cruising to an easy win in 2020. Now they can falsely blame Trump for anything and everything. Truth is irrelevant to these hypocrite liars.
The DNC operatives pretending to be journalists are having a conundrum about broadcasting Trump's press briefings. They cannot broadcast them if it reflects well on the president. The final straw, the “majority media” attacking the man who turned his pillow making business over to making virile protective masks. How dare he show his face during a Trump press briefing? Some sanity please.
