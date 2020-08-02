Grizzly bears are an understated economic boon to the state of Montana. I am a biologist, wildlife watching guide and business owner, based in Gardiner, operating in Yellowstone National Park.
As such, I can tell you that nearly every one of my clients is here (in whole or in part) because they want to see and learn about grizzlies. These people spend money in gateway communities and have high expectations of Montana residents as stewards of this incredible land that we get to call home.
We are so fortunate to have large areas of occupied grizzly habitat and people who are doing what they can to coexist with these bruins. There are many challenges involved, and I am grateful for the proactive efforts of the Montana Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council to ensure that we can sustain a grizzly population in Montana, while keeping people and livelihoods safe.
I would welcome opportunities to contribute financially toward grizzly conservation, conflict minimization measures and incentives through my business income, provided this funding does not go to support trophy/sport hunting efforts. After all, I benefit from their presence and I prefer that both my human and bear neighbors go safely about their lives. I support the council’s proposals to have bear educators, bear awareness programs for communities and hunters, integrated planning processes (and impact fees) for new developments. I think that increasing bear spray rental and exchange opportunities is an excellent idea and ungulate hunters should be required to carry bear spray for their safety.
While I understand that removal of conditioned bears will be necessary at times, I do not support trophy/sport hunting of grizzlies. There is no biological justification of their hunting as a management mechanism and hunting grizzlies would damage our state’s reputation as good stewards.
