It breaks my heart to see more and more accusatory letters being written by those on opposing sides vilifying the other, and the thought that arises is: how does writing hateful, abusive or disparaging letters about those that think differently from us improve anything? And is there a way we can reconcile the bitter divisiveness that is eroding our society, destroying civility and threatening the fabric of our democracy?
It never fails to surprise me, that in a country filled with people of varying faiths that all have a single commandment at their heart, few seem to actually practice “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” In no scripture is this instruction qualified. We are not told to only love those who look like us, who think like us, who worship like us. We are simply told to love.
What if we did this? What if we could understand that regardless of any superficial differences, every heart has the same desire: to live a healthy, productive life, have loving relationships, protect and provide for our children, and live in peace?
So if you are a God-loving individual, or even if you’re not, think on this: What if we stopped judging and simply started loving each other? How would our world look then?
