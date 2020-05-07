I am constantly amazed at the capacity of Trump supporters to continue following this pied piper no matter what he says or does, but I am for the first time hopeful that the blinders will fall from their eyes, based upon his total lack of leadership and almost daily nonsensical statements during the COVID19 crisis, which has proved without a doubt that he is totally incapable of managing.
First, a simple test. Ask yourself, when Trump has ever admitted a mistake? Also, when has he ever apologized for anything? The answers being "never" and "never," the final question is, can you trust a person who has never admitted a mistake or apologized for anything?
Now, every day, we hear from Trump what a great job he and his administration are doing in managing the COVID-19 crisis and protecting the citizens of the U.S. I googled a couple of facts; you can do the same in less than 60 seconds. The U.S. has 4.25% of the world's population (this is not "fake news" put out by the Dems or the media). According to the World Health Organization, as of April 28, the U.S. had more than 32% (983,451/3,018,952) of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world and more than 24% (50,492/207,973) of the deaths (if you disbelieve the WHO, check any other nonpolitical source, even Fox News).
Let that sink in. Almost one-third of all the cases in the world and almost one-fourth of the total deaths, in the richest country with purportedly the best health care system in the world. What's wrong with this picture? Trump supporters, how can you still trust your pied piper?
