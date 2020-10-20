He wants your vote because Bullock has cool sunglasses. Really. Because Bullock has a health care plan, something the entire Republican Party hasn’t been able to, in years and years, come up with. Hilarious! Because Bullock will (let’s scare the old folks now) replace your Medicare with a government-run program. Steve, Medicare is a government-run program. Shouldn’t a senator know that? What a hoot!
Steve Daines is proud that the NRA endorses him. Is that the same NRA that’s been ripping off their members for years, and is cozy with the Russians? Funny!
Daines says that he’s busy “returning” jobs to the U.S. from China. That’s a really good one as he’s spent years sending jobs to China!
Daines, like most Republicans, was out of his mind over four dead in Bengazi, but over 200,000 dead from COVID? No problem!
Daines is proud to “fully support” the man who is on tape admitting he lied about the severity and contagiousness of the virus. He’s “100% behind” the guy who said our service members are “losers and suckers.” He’s “all in” for a tax cheat. Birds of a feather, Steve?
What will you come up with next?
