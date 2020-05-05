It’s yet another time for looking ominously at Trump's idiotic reflection on various ways to administer non-working and possibly life threatening medications and other substances known by physicians to actually be more harmful.
In addition to his already daily verbal atrocities, and his posing as being one who understands better than the available physicians and other knowledgeable, often lifetime scientific women and men, it would be funny if not so dangerous, so ludicrous so embarrassing, to have to refer to someone with this blatant ignorance and history of not only rude but harmful actions, as our president.
Maggie Haberman, lifetime correspondent of the New York Times, has told us that not in 24 years in newspapers - until Trump - has she ever been told that reporters should celebrate or applaud. She now knows it’s how Trump frames his view of coverage.
Those of us not in the news business but having to endure his lies, remember many and have access to many more. The Washington Post stated that “his frequent repetition of false claims amounts to campaigns based on disinformation.”
A good example of Trump’s lies, recently when he claimed to be sarcastic when he suggested injecting disinfectant. CNN claimed that he blatantly lied, that there was no indication that he was being less than serious, having asked his medical experts to look into it.
There appears to be no end to Trump’s lying. Way back when he sought help from Russia obtaining Hillary’s e-mails, he came out with a new explanation: He had just been kidding!
Is it possible that anyone in our country has and/or will believe him?
Unfortunately, I know the answer, but as we head towards the next election, I hope we speak and write enough, getting back our once great nation!
