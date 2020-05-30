Four years ago during the 2016 presidential primaries I proposed in disgust that the two major parties were offering the American public a choice between a clown (Trump) and a criminal (Clinton). It looks like 2020 is 2016 redux.
Trump, despite some signal political and economic successes, has proven himself to be the narcissistic megalomaniac I and others characterized him. The Democrats now offer in lieu of Clinton former Vice President Joe Biden, a septuagenarian career politician of questionable cognitive health to potentially assume the reins of power in Washington. What a choice!
In Trump a pawn of the conservative elite and a veritable political "bull in a china shop" and in Biden a pawn of the liberal elite who see the Constitution and Bill of Rights as an inconvenience. A conservative fascist or a liberal socialist. Here we go again. Damn.
