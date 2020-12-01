I’m saddened and dismayed to hear that Gallatin County is suing the Rocking R Bar in the interest of public health and safety. Don’t they realize the burden this puts on poor, struggling business owners like Mike Hope?
It’s not the government’s place to put their noses in other people’s business, even if they did take a $70K handout. Just like mask-wearing and early closures, why should bars and restaurants be forced to require proper hygiene and food safety? We should all respect the fact that some people believe chicken is best cooked at 100 degrees. Who are we to judge the line cook who is too rushed to wash his hands after using the bathroom?
Some people may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning! It only really affects those with pre-existing conditions or the elderly. Sounds like their problem.
And think of all the other businesses, like utility companies! How unfair to the noble shareholders at Northwestern Energy who have to unfairly shoulder the burden of gas line inspections and electrical service cutoffs. I mean, let's get real here. Natural gas explosions only kill .02% of people who have them. And don’t even get me started on those expensive sprinkler risers and exit signs! If you are too slow to escape a fire and find a door, that sounds like a problem for you. Not the business owner.
The real problem isn’t even government regulation, or laws. No, the real problem is people having the audacity to expect others to understand what it means to live in a society--to embrace the tradeoffs required to enjoy the common trust and be a part of a community. How dare they question where my liberty begins and ends! Or wait, what if it’s the other way around?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.