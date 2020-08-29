How can we save water with so much new development? David Lamer Aug 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saving water is a laudable goal but it is ironic that the mayor is imploring people to save water while the city rubber-stamps another new development. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe David Lamer Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mayor City Development People Rubber-stamp Implore Goal Submit a letter Letter Policy To enhance the public discussion on issues, the Chronicle encourages letters from our readers. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Thank-you letters, letters in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. We will also not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. More from this section Gianforte lending his support to anti-vax candidate Posted: 12 a.m. Brown well-equipped to serve as county commissioner Posted: 12 a.m. Promoting hate, bigotry won't help heal our country Posted: 12 a.m. Flying 'Trump' flag doesn't make you more American Posted: 12 a.m. Forest Service should take advice of partnership Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll In the race for U.S. Senate, how do you plan to vote? You voted: Steve Bullock Steve Daines other undecided Vote View Results Back