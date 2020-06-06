In the May 31 article about the new city manager the Chronicle included some statistics on cost of housing increases in Bozeman.
The story stated the price of an average single family home increased 68% from 2012-2018. Fair enough. It goes on to state that wages have "only grown by 2.6% per year in the same time." Is the purpose here to exaggerate the gap between wage growth and housing costs? If so, this is an excellent way to do it. If the goal is to educate people on the true gap it would be so much better to state the wage growth (compounded annually) as 20% during that period. The gap is still considerable but not quite as dramatic as the article presented it.
I suspect I am not the only one who would appreciate just the facts from BDC without any embellishment.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.