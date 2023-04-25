With amazing foresight, our founders knew that corporations would try to amass more power than the people. To head off this threat to democracy, they allowed corporations to exist with a specific time limited purpose like building a road and then disband. Over the lifetime of our country, these protections have weakened. Right now our investor owned utility NorthWestern Energy and legislators serving NWE interests are demonstrating the corporate grip our founders feared.
Last Monday HB 971 passed out of committee. This bill will threaten existing protections MEPA (Montana Environmental Protection Act) that currently give regular citizens a chance to shield themselves from harms we know from our Montana history that left behind a permanent toxic legacy all over our state, including in places like Butte and Libby.
HB 971 was expressly created to make sure the methane burning plant in Laurel can move forward without input from citizens who will live with its consequences. In spite of scientific consensus that we must stop constructing new fossil fuel burning plants, in spite of NWE brashly building an industrial plant on land zoned for agricultural use, in spite of NWE customers being on the hook to pay for the Laurel plant, in spite of a hefty majority of us clamoring for a clean energy future, in spite of our youth who know the world they’ll inherit depends on moving away from fossil fuels, HB 971 is advancing.
This is exactly what our founders feared. But we the people are committed to something infinitely more important than protecting profits for a small group of NWE shareholders. We are committed to protecting the preciousness of all life. Visit NorthernPlains.org/Bill-Tracker for the latest updates & any opportunities to take action to stop this dangerous bill.
Joanie Kresich
Livingston
