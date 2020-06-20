My wife and I are more vulnerable to the fatal effects of COVID-19. She has a depressed immune response due to the medicine she takes for RA; both of us are over 65.
We don’t go out for dinner; movies are out of the question. Contacts with friends and our wonderful family have become “virtual.” When we bring groceries into the house, we disinfect them before washing our hands (for the umpteenth time), and then putting them away. Social distancing is becoming second nature - even with long-time friends and family.
So how are we retaining our sanity? We are so thankful for our postal workers; for our grocery store clerks and the truckers, who face incredible risk for themselves and their families. Our friends and family are amazing. And all of these folks act as if “all things normal.” We respect them, treasure them, and hope that they know just how valuable they are!
