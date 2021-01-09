Even those decades younger than me probably remember when, if one stayed up late on election night, one would know who the next POTUS would be. The “other fellow” would give a graceful concession speech soon thereafter. Here it is January, and, well, perhaps the New Year will bring another “first:” a squatter in the White House. As for me, the fun of the national election ended when Amy withdrew and no Republican challenger appeared. As a senior citizen, I should have been content that two septuagenarians were nominated; however, my enthusiasm bottomed after the Great Bicker.
On the bright side, our country was founded on principles of justice, equality, and the dignity of all people. I will pray for Congress and our eventual President. I will hope for the integrity of the media. I will hope that anger and distrust will give way to mutual respect, and that instead of “polarization,” we reach at least the mid-latitudes.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.