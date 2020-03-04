As a scientist who studied infectious diseases in animals and people, I have a perspective on the outbreak of coronavirus, which has spread from China to the United States and numerous other countries around the globe. This pandemic represents a real health and economic risk to all of us, and is not a "deep state" hoax, despite what some political leaders and conspiracy theorists in the media would have you believe. My advice is to seek out and listen to infectious disease experts – not elected officials who have shamefully downplayed the risks for their own short-sighted and selfish political advantage. The truth will emerge soon enough.
Beyond listening to the experts, how can we protect ourselves and perhaps worry a little less? First, we should mentally prepare ourselves for the probability that coronavirus will reach Montana and spread through many of our communities. In addition to standard sanitation habits that we typically use during flu season, there are other practical measures we can take to mitigate the risk that we might be infected by coronavirus and pass it on to others. For example, we can start planning ways to consolidate trips to the grocery, big-box stores, and other public places where people gather. By cutting the number of such trips, we can significantly reduce our risk of getting sick. Some of us are also postponing travel plans and doing more shopping online.
As time goes by, and if coronavirus spreads as expected, governments and businesses will employ more universal "social distancing" measures like workplace and school closures, canceling conferences and other large public events, and limiting or shutting down public transportation. These are drastic and disruptive actions, but as public health experts have told us, we should prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best.