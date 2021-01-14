I want to thank the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's Editorial board. Thank you for stepping forward and having the courage to call for accountability of Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale's irresponsible behavior in Washington D.C. in challenging the Electoral College's certification on Wednesday.
Yes they are complicit, however we should not wait for those two men "to do the right thing”. They have shown that will not. We need leaders not followers, and they have shown that they will follow the will of a seditious President for political points for future gain. They should be recalled from office, but that is not possible under the Constitution.
Article 1 Section 5 states "Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member." Both Daines and Rosendale are likely safe from expulsion.
It is up to us to remember their actions and never vote for these two to represent Montana in the future.
As Trump said, "Remember this day forever" and let your votes show it.
