I am concerned. Why? We know so little about COVID. We know the immediate affects, “death on down” depending on your age, health, race and location in the world. It has a long incubation, this lends to spread unknowingly. It may affect children differently than adults, we are learning.
Now, some viruses in history: Polio, there is a vaccine since the mid-50s. Before that paralysis/death, but then, post-Polio syndrome causing muscle, joint weakness and pain. Polio virus infects your nerve cells and destroys motor neurons in your spinal cord.
Chicken pox. There is a vaccine. It lies dormant after recovery. When re-activates, travels nerve pathways causing a painful rash, shingles.
Hepatitis C (HCV) caused by a virus, affects the liver. Those at risk? Using/sharing IV needles; receiving a tattoo where hygiene is inadequate; dialysis patients. So, anyone in contact with some else’s blood. It’s dormancy, 20 years!
Viruses are survivors, lay dormant, infect, and wreak havoc.
Now back to COVID. We don’t know how long it’s sequel. Keep your rights, but take responsibility in preventing COVID spread. With rights come responsibility. Stop justifying risky behavior with exercising your rights, (demonstrations). No one has the right to infect others: friend, co- worker, mother, father or your children.
I do not know everything about COVID. I wear a mask, despite being told in a store that I am what is wrong with America and government controlled. A mask can slow the transmission of infected respiratory droplets.
Let’s not find out in 20 years that COVID was just waiting to come alive and cause some health issue we don’t know about today?
We have a long history with viruses. We can learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.
We still have a lot to learn.
