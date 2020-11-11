When visiting my hometown, I often cruise by my alma mater, Great Falls Public High School, and recall the memories of formative years enjoying good times, wonderful lasting friendships and great teachers. This stable early 20th century brick-and-mortar building is a Great Falls icon and a symbol of the healthy evolvement of the outstanding Montana public education system. We can be grateful to the citizens of the Electric City for deciding to renovate, upgrade and preserve that important historical landmark, rather than simply to replace it with modern construction, much less distinctive and meaningful.
Presently the Gallatin Gateway School Board is considering whether to demolish and replace the 1914 Salesville School, as familiar to the community as part of the Gateway school campus, or to renovate and preserve this iconic Gateway brick-and-mortar building. The school board invested in architectural and engineering analysis, which described the structure in a 2016 report as structurally sound and a good candidate for renovation, upgrade and preservation.
Remarkable structural stability is attested to by considering severe seismic and storm activity it has strongly withstood. It is an important landmark for many families still residing in the community, with roots going back as far as 160 years. Local, county and state organizations are in the process of achieving designation for this building in the Montana Historic Property Record. Disposition of the Salesville School Building is an important question for this rural town.
Whether you prefer to demolish and replace this 1914 school building or prefer to see it preserved, you are encouraged to express your view to the Gallatin Gateway School Board, especially if you identify as a voting resident of School District #35.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.